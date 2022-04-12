Georgette Turman Coats

Georgette Turman Coats, 66, of 1401 Phoenix Street Apartments, entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2022 at her home. She was born in Greenwood County, April 16, 1955, a daughter of the late Arthur L. Turman and Ethel Lee Callahan Turman.

She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, a former Administrative Assistant at Duke Power and former Dining Room Manager at Gatewood Country Club.

Surviving are two sons, Cory (Marsha) Ryan and Christopher Ryan of Greenwood; two sisters, Cynthia Turman of Greenville, SC, and Shirley (Robert) Gary of Hodges, SC; two brothers, Kenneth (Lula) Callahan of Maryland and David (Amaryllis) Turman of Hodges, SC; her one and only precious granddaughter Aariyah Ryan and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be from 1- 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.co.

The family is at their respective homes.

Percival Tompkins Funeral is honored to serve the Turman/Ryan family.

