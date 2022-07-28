CLINTON — Georgetta Gibert Robinson, age 88, of Clinton, SC, widow of Marion Edward Robinson, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Prisma Health-Laurens County Hospital.

She was born November 6, 1933 in Tignall, GA, and was a daughter of Henry Pierce Gibert, Sr., and Nannie Marie Satterfield Gibert. Georgetta was an Evangelist before her retirement and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She served as a foster grandparent at Clinton Elementary for many years, and enjoyed traveling, singing, word search puzzles and reading her Bible.