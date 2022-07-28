CLINTON — Georgetta Gibert Robinson, age 88, of Clinton, SC, widow of Marion Edward Robinson, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Prisma Health-Laurens County Hospital.
She was born November 6, 1933 in Tignall, GA, and was a daughter of Henry Pierce Gibert, Sr., and Nannie Marie Satterfield Gibert. Georgetta was an Evangelist before her retirement and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She served as a foster grandparent at Clinton Elementary for many years, and enjoyed traveling, singing, word search puzzles and reading her Bible.
She is survived by her son, David Pierce Robinson, Sr. of Clinton; her daughters, Sonja Gayle Robinson Gray of Summerville, and Marcia Ann Robinson Hattel of St. Stephen; her brothers, Irvin Laverne Gibert, and Terry Michael Gibert; and her sister, Judy Gibert Williamson, all of Ninety Six; six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Pierce Gibert, Jr., and Donald Gene Gibert and a sister, Patsy Gibert Byrd.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Greenwood Shores Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dewaine Willis officiating.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, David Pierce Robinson, Jr., Derek Maurice Allmond, II., Warren Garry Thomas Allmond, Dakota Shayne Womack, Dylan Aaron Womack, Justin Keith Wilcher, and Michael Edward Smith.
