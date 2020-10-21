RINCON, GEORGIA — Mr. George "Dollar Bill" Williams, age 70, died at his home in Rincon, GA on October 13, 2020. He was born in McCormick, SC on November 25, 1949 a son of Mrs. Catherine Wilkerson and the late Joseph Smith.
Surviving in addition to his mother are siblings: Jeffery Wilkerson, John Cade, Albert Bishop, Florence Wilkerson, Amy Wilkerson, Millileen (Lloyd) Broadwater, Christine Corbin, Bessie Moore, Veronica McDaniel, and a sister in law, Betty Ann Williams.
The family is at the home of his mother at 301 Church street in McCormick. Public viewing will be Thursday from 2pm-6pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be private for immediate family only at the Bethany Missionary Baptist Cemetery, conducted by the pastor Rev. Keith Gordon and Rev. Eric Butler assisting. Social Distancing and masks are required. Condolences may be sent to Walkerfh@wctel.net.
Walker Funeral Home, McCormick is assisting the Williams/Wilkerson Family.