George William Felts Sr.
God in his wisdom and love called from labor and suffering to reward with peace our dearly beloved George William Felts Sr.
George was born on Friday, December 8, 1933 to the late Franklin and Katie Felts of Greenwood. He passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. George was educated in the Brewer School System.
His college education at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC, was interrupted by military service for two years. He left the army with an honorable discharge. Then George returned to college and graduated in 1958. He attended the reunion in 2016. George has his Master’s Degree plus 30 years.
George played football with a professional Canadian Team called the Alovettes. Then he became a teacher for Special Education, Comprehensive Day Care, and Social Emotional Disabled.
George favorite saying was “Nuf Said”. He moved to Philadelphia, PA, and married the late Rose Mary Lorton from Greenwood, SC. His education took him through teaching in the school district of Philadelphia, PA, Housing Authority Supervisor, Giraffe Medical Center, Probation and Parole Officer. His nickname was “Buck” often called “Uncle Buck”. He won lots of trophies, awards, and plaques from Marquis “Whose Who” in education. He retired in 1996, May.
George joined St. Paul’s Baptist Church at 1000 Wallace Street in 1998 under the late Rev. Arthur Lee Johnson Baston. He was a Trustee and sung with the Senior Choir, worked under leadership of Pastor Rev. Leslie Callaham.
George moved back home to Greenwood, SC, on December 17, 2014. He and Lorraine Whitehead were united in Holy Matrimony. George loved to dance, travel, cruise, attend many formal affairs together with best buddies (Matthew Payne (Marquerite) and to church with their family. Thanks to nieces, Menia Frazier of Columbia and her mother, Mary Frazier, of Greenwood and Pamela F. Anderson of Greenwood. George was last of three brothers and one sister. Calvin, Louis, Bobby, and Katie.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine; one daughter, April, sons, George and Sherman of Philadelphia; lots of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements were handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.