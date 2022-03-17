ABBEVILLE — George Wayne Harrison, 74, of Abbeville, husband of Mary Page Harrison, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was born in Abbeville to Verbielee Argo Harrison and the late Rev. George Washington Harrison.
A 1965 graduate of Abbeville High School, Wayne was formerly employed with Cherokee Trail and Flexible Technologies for many years. He also served on the initial EMS squad for Abbeville County. Wayne was a member of the Abbeville Church of God. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his father, Wayne was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Wayne Harrison and Christopher George Harrison; brother, Darrell Harrison; father and mother-in-law, Dan and Alberta Page.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; daughter, Angie H. Henderson (Jack) of Abbeville; mother, of Abbeville; two brothers, Larry Harrison (Pat) of Bradley and Keith Harrison (Tammie) of Abbeville; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Scotty Sherfield officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
