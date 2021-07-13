Mr. George Tomas Tomlin departed this walk of life on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born May 19, 1947 in Sumter County, SC, to the late Robert and Willie Marie Seymour Tomlin. He graduated from Eastern High School in Sumter, SC, enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving in Texas and England. After the military, he graduated from Sumter Technical College with an Associate's degree and Limestone College with a Bachelors and Master's degree. George was employed as District Director with SCDHEC, where he retired after 20 plus years of service. After retiring, he was employed as Human Resources Manager, with APAC-Ballenger.
George was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Tomlin, Jr., Edward (Thomasina)Tomlin, Annie (Ernest) Spann, Leroy Tomlin, Roosevelt Tomlin, Barbara A. Tomlin, Bernette Tomlin-Belser.
George leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife of 33 years, Ernestine; two sons, Cedrick (Diane) Tomlin of Charlotte, NC; and Rainard (Lavern) Tomlin of Miami, FL; one daughter, Felicia (Rev. Frank) Jenkins of Hollywood, FL; two grandsons, Christopher Tomlin of New Orleans, LA; and Cornelius Pressley Jr., of Hollywood, FL; three sisters, Julia (Randy) Scott of Baltimore, MD; Sylvia J. Mack of Sumter, SC and Vera T. Blossom of New Jersey; sisters-in-law, Celia Tomlin of New York; Evelyn (Robert) Miller of Marietta, GA; Katinka Butler of Greenwood, SC; brothers-in-law, George Belser of Sumter, SC; Richard Blossom of New Jersey; Rev. Michael (Lynda) Butler of Greenwood, SC, and Anthony (Vera) Butler of Augusta, GA and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services are 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church Ninety Six, conducted by Rev. Michael A. Butler. Viewing from 1- 6 p.m. Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Greenwood; Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com.