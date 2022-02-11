George Mueller, age 99, formerly of Greenwood, South Carolina, entered paradise with the Lord on January 23, 2022, seven weeks short of his 100th birthday. George grew up in Switzerland and loved hiking in the Swiss Alps. George worked in the embroidery industry as a machinist, manufacturing supervisor, and as an embroidery puncher. In 1989, George and his wife, Margarete, relocated to Greenwood, South Carolina where they built a new home on Lake Greenwood. George loved traveling and visited every continent with the exception of Antarctica. George and Margarete recently moved to Munster, Indiana to be closer to family. For online condolences, visit www.burnskish.com/obituaries.