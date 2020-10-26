George Melvin Bayne Sr., 86, husband of Annette Ferguson Bayne of 60 years, died October 25, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
He was born in Greenville, SC, on December 26, 1933. He was a son of the late Roy Mayfield Bayne, Sr. and Florence McCraw Bayne and a step-son of Lucille Cox Bayne. George was a US Navy Veteran and retired from Monsanto as a mechanical technician. He was very talented and could repair anything or design something to make it better. He loved to hunt, fish and play golf, he was an avid Clemson fan and was good at everything he did. George was a devoted family man and loved his grandchildren.
George is survived by sons, George Melvin Bayne, Jr. (Sherry) of Greenwood, Richard R. Bayne of Clinton Township, MI and Christopher T. Bayne (Kelley) of Greenville; daughter, Vickie Bayne Bolton (Julian) of Greenwood; brother, Roy Mayfield Bayne, Jr. (Dena) of Easley; grandchildren, George Melvin Bayne, III, Tanner Minor, Olivia Bayne, Graydon Bayne and Christi Matthews; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
He was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca Bayne Masters.
George attended the Greenwood Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Casey Eichhorn officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1-2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be George M. Bayne, Jr., Christopher T. Bayne, Graydon Bayne, Tanner Minor, Julian Bolton and David Masters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The Bayne family would like to thank Dr. Bartz and the staff of Hospice of the Upstate for their care and compassion during George's illness.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuenralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Bayne family.