George McNair

SALISBURY, NC — George Walter McNair, 84, of Salisbury, NC, widower of Sandra Covil McNair, died Monday, February 7, 2022.
Born in Calhoun Falls, he was a son of the late Robbie Ezra and Mary Wideman McNair. He was a 1958 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and retired from American Termapest. George served in the US Army and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, NC.
He is survived by a son, Chad McNair (Ola) of Salisbury; two daughters, Rhae Starasinic (Jim) of Pawcatuck, CT, and Tessa Wray (Sean) of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandchildren, Justyn Sheline of Pawcatuck, CT, Ryan Sheline of New London, CT, John Allen Rhodes (Josh) of Rock Hill, George MacSwain McNair and Nevaeh McGraw, both of Salisbury; a sister, Patricia Holmes of Waterloo; nieces, Karen Polattie of Greenwood, Robbie Fisher (Bob) of Hodges and Donna Hughes of Ware Shoals; several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Hughes.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Christopher H. Blalock officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Robert Minor, Tim Higdon, Charles Myers, Jason Ritter, Fred Myers, Ian Fenner and Shane Brown.
Honorary escort will be Harold Collins and Ron Hilley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Mid-Atlantic Affiliate, Memorial Tribute & Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 (heart.org) or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 (gwdhumanesociety.org).
