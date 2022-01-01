ABBEVILLE - Chief G. Mason Speer Jr., 79, resident of 313 Wilewood Road, husband of Connie Yeargin Speer, passed away peacefully Friday at Self Regional Healthcare,
Born April 19, 1942, he was a son of the late G. Mason Speer Sr. and Mary Shaw Gilliam Speer.
Mason was a 1960 graduate of Abbeville High School, where he played offensive and defensive line for Coach Tommy Hite Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Lander College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Mason worked with South Carolina National Bank in Greenwood and Abbeville for 18 years, where he managed the Abbeville branch the last years. After working for the bank, he went to work with Reithhoffer's Amusement and Entertainment as its public relations manager for 2 years. He then took over his family business, Henry Gilliam Florist, which he and his family ran, until they sold it in 1996. He continued his role as Abbeville Fire Chief, which he'd been since 1987, and retired in 2012. He served a total of 49 years with the City of Abbeville Fire Department, both as a volunteer and as chief.
Mason also proudly served with the US Army/National Guard for 22 years.
Mason lived a life of service to his community and fellow man, including service in the Lakelands FCA, Abbeville High School Booster Club where he was a past president, Abbeville Youth Athletics, IPTAY Clemson representative for Abbeville County, spring festival committee and SC Fireman's Association/ Fire Chief's past president. He was an avid Clemson Tiger and Abbeville Panther fan and volunteered as an equipment manager/trainer for many years.
He was a faithful member of Abbeville First Baptist Church, Sherry Wilson Sunday School Class, served as a deacon, with Men's Ministry and various other outreaches. He loved serving and being around young men, encouraging them to reach their full potential and know that Jesus loved them.
Above all, he loved his family, friends, and most of all his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of 56 years, Connie Yeargin Speer of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Speer Simmons (Luke) of Abbeville, SC, and a son George Mason Speer III (Tripp) (Hannah) of Abbeville, SC; five grandsons, Christopher Simmons (Taylor), Joseph Simmons, Abe Speer, Nate Speer and Titus Speer; two great-grandchildren, Quinn Simmons and Emmy Simmons; two adopted sons, Benji Parent and Britt Parent; and a niece and nephew, Susan Anderson Schneider and Hal Anderson.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Samuella Speer Brown.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Abbeville First Baptist Church Christian Life Center with Pastor David Little and Rev. Reiny Koschel officiating. The burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with full military honors and fireman's honors. The family is at the home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Abbeville First Baptist Christian Life Center.
Memorials in memory of Mason may be made to Abbeville First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 825 Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Lighthouse Ministries, C/O Jared Willey 132 Fawn Valley Lane, Abbeville, SC 29620 or the Lakelands FCA, P.O. Box 50707 Greenwood, SC 29649.
