George Leavelle Goldman, 71, resident of 122 Clifton Street, husband of Melissa Faye Brown Goldman, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born April 27, 1949, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late George Wilkes Goldman and Barbara Leavelle Goldman. He was a 1968 graduate of Greenwood High School and was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran, having served 3 tours of duty as a machinist on the USS Chicago. He was retired from Flexible Technologies in Abbeville and was previously employed with Velux.
A member of Durst Avenue Church of God, he was also an avid Clemson Tiger Fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two daughters, Sheila G. (John) Kellett of Gray Court and Sharon Goldman of Concord, NC; a son, Neal (Stacie) Goldman of Greenwood; an adopted daughter, Major Patti Herndon; a sister, Jean (Ted) Davenport of Inman; six grandchildren, Nathan Kellett, Kaleigh Fryer, Autumn Goldman, Kayla Kellett, Eli Goldman and Will Mancillas; three step-grandchildren, Joseph Baughman, Braydon Baughman and Emma Walters; a niece Crystal (Scott) Wilton; and a nephew, Kevin (Tess) Davenport.
Memorial services will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Louie Murray officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing and refrain from personal contact. Face masks are required to enter the funeral home.
The family is at the home in Hyde Park.
