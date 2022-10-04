George "Junior" Lomax

NINETY SIX — George "Junior" W. Lomax, 89, of Ninety Six, SC, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Junior was born on October 10, 1932 in Cornelia, GA, and was the son of the late George W. Lomax and Bessie Lomax Gantt. He served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. Junior owned a local business, Lomax Tire & Wheel, from which he retired and continued to support with his presence until his death. He was a member of Cambridge United Methodist Church.

