George "Junior" Lomax

NINETY SIX — George "Junior" W. Lomax, 89, of Ninety Six, SC, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Junior was born on October 10, 1932 in Cornelia, GA, and was the son of the late George W. Lomax and Bessie Lomax Gantt. He served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. Junior owned a local business, Lomax Tire & Wheel, from which he retired and continued to support with his presence until his death. He was a member of Cambridge United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Ballard Lomax and by his siblings, Evelyn Chastine, Marie Collins, Virginia Fox, Laverne Lomax, Crawford Lomax and Gerald Lomax.
He is survived by his son, Neil (Becky) Lomax; grandchildren, Audrey (Michael) Cole, Caroline (Bennet) Bush, Zoe Lomax, and Anna Ebert; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Adrienne, Raelynn, and Gresham; sisters Kathryn (Sterling) Jones, Doris Blalock, Margaret Goodson, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Hank Brooks officiating.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
