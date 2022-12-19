George Hill

George Hill, 95, of 323 Sullivan Street, widower of Julia Ann Harley Hill, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Eugene Hill, and the late Alice Rowland Hill. He was a member of Youngs Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, and he was also Brewer High School, Class of 1948.