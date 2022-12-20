George Hill, 95, of 323 Sullivan Street, widower of Julia Ann Harley Hill, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Eugene Hill, and the late Alice Rowland Hill. He was a member of Youngs Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, and he was also Brewer High School, class of 1948. He is preceded in death by two sons, George “Goober” Hill, and Isaiah Hill; one brother, Wilbert Rowland; and two sisters, Queen Henderson, and Mae Mitchell.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three sons, Gregory “Geno” Hill of Philadelphia, Ronald Hill, and Douglas (Karrie Ann) Hill, both of Greenwood; four daughters, Georgia Ann (James) Hill Miller of Cross Hill, Jackie (Paul) Hill Satterwhite of Greenwood, Carolyn Hill of the home, and Elaine Hill Foster of Greenwood; two grandchildren who was reared in the home, Joshua Williams and Duran Cooper; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Young’s Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. Lonnie West Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow be at Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.