HODGES — George Haynes Smith, 94, resident of Due West Road, widower of Nell Mitchell Smith, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his home.
Born April 6, 1927, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late William and Ola Nabors Smith. He retired from Riegel Textiles, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club.
Mr. Smith was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son, Randy (Connie) Smith of Hodges; one daughter, Ellen S. Wasson of Simpsonville; and a brother, Buck (Marie) Smith of Hodges.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Ray Smith, Earl Smith, Andy Smith, James Smith, Frank Smith, Charlie Smith and John Smith; two sisters, Nan McDonald and Emma Lee Smith; and his son-in-law, John Wasson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Lamar Babb and Mr. Talmadge Luker officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of his son, Randy Smith, 201 E. Grumling Road, and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Monday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, PO Box 6, Hodges, SC 29653.
