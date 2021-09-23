ABBEVILLE — George Guy, 65, resident of 104 Sunset Drive, widower of Patty Wiley Guy, passed away Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late John L. Guy and Octavia Rosenberg Guy.
George was a retired vice-president of East-Teak Fine Hardwoods, with over 25 years of service. He served faithfully with the Abbeville County EMS as a Paramedic for over 40 years. He was a member of SETRA Southeastern Trail Riders Association. George was a real man's man as he enjoyed the outdoors and fishing and hunting especially. He was of the Jewish faith.
Survivors include his son Taylor Guy (Anna) of Greenwood, SC; two brothers John Guy, Jr. (Ellen) of Jacksonville, FL, and Edward Phillip "Ed" Guy ( Susie) of Abbeville, SC; two sisters Harby Williams (Sandy) of Abbeville, SC, and Linda Guy (Rita) of Woodland, GA; two grandchildren Jacob and Jenna Jordan and his beloved and faithful dog Baxter.
He was preceded in death by a son John Jacob Guy.
A Celebration of George's life will be conducted Saturday Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve McDade, Roger Curry, Frog Ferguson, John Riley West, Keith Stewart, David Burton, Spencer Gary, Abbeville EMS Staff and East Teak employees.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Guy family.