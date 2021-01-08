George Frederick Peet passed away December 28, 2020 at the age of 91 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenwood, SC. He was born November 22, 1929 in Binghamton, NY, and is preceded in death by his parents Ernest Paul Peet and Doretta Wenzel Peet and son Richard Michael Peet. Surviving members of the family are his wife of 68 years, Beverly Sisson Peet of Greenwood, SC, and son Robert Ernest Peet of Fort Mill, SC.
After moving to California, George became a deputy sheriff for Stanislaus County, earned a degree in political science from the University of the Pacific, and then served our nation as a special agent for the United States Secret Service. One of his first assignments was the personal protection detail for President Dwight D. Eisenhower's grandchildren.
He was a 33rd degree Master Mason of both the Scottish Rite and York Rite that sponsored projects to benefit the community.
He will be greatly missed, but there are many wonderful memories of his life and service that will be treasured.
In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request that donations be made to the University of Arizona in memory of son Richard (Rick) M. Peet at the link provided at repeet.net/RickMemorial.html.