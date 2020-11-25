George Fred Hackett, 85, of Greenwood, SC, husband of Evangelist Cathy Hackett, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Verdery, he was the son of the late Ozzie Hackett and the late Lucille Taggart Hackett. He was a devout educator for 35 years in the Philadelphia School System and a member of Kappa Alpha PSI Fraternity Inc. He is preceded in death by a son, Gregory (Brenda) Hackett and a brother, Earl (Wilma) Hackett.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of SC; four sons, Jeffrey (Gwen) Hackett of PA, Lawrence Moore of GA, Kenneth (Cheryl) Washington of SC, and Brian Washington of SC; six daughters, Teri (Anthony) Branch of MD, Cecillia Hackett of SC, Calona Georgette (Chris) Floyd of GA, Eva (Lanay) Crawford of GA, Ava (Tito) Williams of PA, and Kezaira (Kentrell) Williams of SC; one brother, Ozzie (Lossie) Hackett of NC, his grandchildren Jameel Hackett, Dion Hackett, Andrea Lee Hackett, Erica (Kingsley) Antoine, Kevin Lewis, Devaun (Zakiyyah) Hackett, Sakeena Hackett, Dr. Tiara Moore, Christopher Branch, Anthony Branch, Kingston Floyd, and Chancellor Floyd; 16 step-grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren, his favorite cousin Clarence "Wayne" Williams, and his best friend Eddie Harris, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and not open to public viewing. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.