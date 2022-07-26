George Franklin "Frank" Russell Jr., 92, widower of Mamie Etta Harris "Mamsie" Russell, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Born July 2, 1930, in Laurens, he was the son of the late George Franklin Russell Sr. and Gladys Townsend Russell. He was a 1948 graduate of Laurens High School, where he was named All State in three sports; football, basketball, and baseball. He earned an athletic scholarship to Furman University, where he played football and graduated in 1953. He went on to earn a Master's degree from Peabody Teacher's College in Nashville, later absorbed by Vanderbilt University.

