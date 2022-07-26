George Franklin "Frank" Russell Jr., 92, widower of Mamie Etta Harris "Mamsie" Russell, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Born July 2, 1930, in Laurens, he was the son of the late George Franklin Russell Sr. and Gladys Townsend Russell. He was a 1948 graduate of Laurens High School, where he was named All State in three sports; football, basketball, and baseball. He earned an athletic scholarship to Furman University, where he played football and graduated in 1953. He went on to earn a Master's degree from Peabody Teacher's College in Nashville, later absorbed by Vanderbilt University.
He was a proud U.S. Marine from 1953-1955 active duty, and a reservist until 1960, when he was honorably discharged. He taught at Greenwood High School and coached with the legendary S.W. "Pinky" Babb from 1955-1965, winning four state championships. In 1967, he was named Director of Greenwood County Vocational Facility and remained Director until his retirement in 2005, when the facility was renamed G. Frank Russell Career Center in his honor.
He as a member of South Main Baptist Church and Dr. Richard Carter Sunday School Class.
Surviving are his sons, James Keith Russell and Ronald Frank Russell, both living in the Atlanta area.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his sons and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Richard's Carter Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-7:30.
Memorials may be made to South Main Street Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.