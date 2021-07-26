George E. Milon
ABBEVILLE — Mr. George Edward Milon, 82, of 306 Old Hodges Road, Abbeville passed on Tuesday, July 23, 2021 at his home. Born in Henderson, NC, on September 21, 1938, he was the son of the late Howard Hawkins, Sr. and Emma M. Riley. George was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee and a choir member. He retired from Abbeville County Public Schools as a Custodian.
He is survived by his wife, Daisy M. Milon of the home; two daughters, Allison Milon of Amityville, NY, and Virgilon Riley of Abbeville; a son, Michael Milon of Austell, GA; a special nephew, Darryl Riley of Columbia, SC; one brother, Albert Hawkins of Henderson, NC; four sisters, Lucille Roundtree of Bellport, NY, Annie Ruth Kearny and Sarah Lewis of Henderson, NC, and Mary Harrison of Clinton, MD. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grands, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the chapel of Richie Funeral Home. A mask must be worn during service at the funeral home. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday from 1-7 p.m. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.