George Dean Vickers
TRAVELERS REST — George Dean Vickers, 89, of Travelers Rest, beloved husband of the late Lois Geraldine Messer Vickers, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 20th, 2023, at McCall Hospice House.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
Born in Chesnee, SC, he was the son of the late George Junie and Lillie Kate McDaniel Vickers. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was the owner of George Vickers Painting. He was a faithful member of Hilltop Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his two sons: Jason Vickers (Suzanne) and Steve Vickers (Cynthia); a daughter: Kay Vickers; two stepsons: Ray Harrison (Sue) and Randy Harrison; a sister: Jorene Vickers McCutcheon; a brother: Johnny Vickers (Pat); three grandchildren: Carter Dean Vickers, Anna Kate Vickers, Sam Stone (Abby); a great-grandson: Walker Stone; and several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two sons: Osier and Jeff Vickers; two brothers: Charles and Mack Vickers; and a brother-in-law: Ernest McCutcheon.
A visitation will be held on Friday afternoon, January 27th, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary. Funeral service will follow the visitation in The Howze Mortuary Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at Mountain View Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hilltop Freewill Baptist Church Street Ministry 1401 Geer Hwy, Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is honored to serve the Vickers family. (864) 834-8051.
