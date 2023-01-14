George Calhoun Jan 14, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABBEVILLE — George Calhoun, 85, of 106 Virginia Drive, Abbeville, SC., passed at home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George Calhoun Entrust Service Sc. Richie Funeral Home Inc. Company Most read stories Abbeville man dies in crash No fatalities reported in Thursday morning crash Missing man located, reunited with family Altercation ends Dixie-Ware Shoals girls game, Dixie takes home win Greenwood woman out on bond connected to December slaying Greenwood Corvette Club donates to PTC Foundation Cobb turns 100 GCCF awards Open Granting funding to GGUM Rotary Club and MOAA donate backpacks and ponchos Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization travels to Virginia Play exploring friendship of Lewis and Tolkien comes to Erskine Self Family Foundation board of trustees announces elections HSOG names Wells Volunteer of the Month