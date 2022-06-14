George C. Norton Jr.

CALHOUN FALLS — George C. 'Bubba' Norton Jr., 75, of Calhoun Falls, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was born in Abbeville County to the late George C. Norton, Sr. and Caroline Hutchison Norton.

Mr. Norton attended Calhoun Falls High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Norton was an outdoorsman who enjoyed working in his yard tending his flowers. He loved his many family and friends and they loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Glenda Jo Norton, who died in infancy, Judy Woodall and Evelyn Mundy.

Mr. Norton is survived by three nieces, Natasha Mundy Saylors (Bruce) of Abbeville, Rennie Mundy Chrisley (Don) and Julie Anderson (Russell), all of Calhoun Falls, nephew, Robert C. 'Bob' Mundy (Frankie) of Abbeville; six great-nieces and nephews, Jamie Bannister, A. J. Gary, Kylie Anderson, Magen Hall, Chandler Saylors and John William Saylors; an aunt, Lucille Hozey; numerous beloved first cousins and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel. A service to celebrate Mr. Norton's life will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Jay Herring officiating with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Norton, be sent to Harris Funeral Home, PO Box 549, Abbeville, SC 29620 to help defray the cost of his service.

