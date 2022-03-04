George Allan "Peanut" Lomax, 70, of 306 Byrd St., died on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in the chapel of Parks Funeral Home.

There will be no public viewing.

For online condolences visit www.jlparksfamilyfuneralhome.com

The family is at the home.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Lomax Family.

