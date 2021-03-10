MCCORMICK — Genola (Genny) T. Leverette, 86, of 137 Hack Leverette Road, departed this life to be with the Lord on Friday, March 05, 2021 and on Saturday, March 6, 2021, her beloved husband of seventy years, Hervey (Son) L. Leverette, 93, departed his life to join her. Genola was born on October 15, 1934, in McCormick, SC to the late James and Elouise Well Traylor.
Hervey was born on December 21, 1927 in McCormick, SC, to the late Robert Hack and Lizzie Napier Leverette.
Genola was employed by Milliken Mill in McCormick, SC, and Riegel Mills in McCormick, SC, where she retired after many years of service. Hervey's heart was in farming and tilling the soil, but he was a cement finisher by trade and one of his most challenging jobs was the work he did at the Crosscreek Mall in Greenwood, SC.
They were both members of Shiloh A.M.E. Church. They both served on and were members of many auxiliaries and organizations within the church.
One child preceded them in death, Lorinda D. Leverette, and one son-in-law, Willie "Bubba" Marshall. Also preceding them in death were Genola's siblings, Trueticia and her husband Coleman Rodgers, James R. Traylor, and Alonzo Traylor, and a sister-in-law, Gladys S. Traylor, and Hervey's siblings, Ruth and her husband James Harrison and Larnell, Sr. and his wife Emma J. Leverette and one sister-in-law, Helen Leverette.
Left the cherish their memory are three sons, Paul L. (Sandra) Leverette of Greensboro, NC, Douglas (Rebertha) Leverette of Chandler, AZ, and Larry T. Leverette of Summerville, SC, and four daughters, Valerie Marshall of Thomson, GA, Failey (George) Pasley of Greenwood, SC, Faye (Kenny) Puckett of McCormick, SC and Charlayne (Cleveland) Moton, of Greenwood, SC. Also cherishing their memory are eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; Genola's sister-in-law, Alexzing (Zennie) Traylor and Hervey's remaining siblings are Claude (Lorine) Leverette of Detroit, MI, John D. Leverette, Paul (Patricia) Leverette, and Barbara (Eddie) Talbert, all of McCormick, SC. Genola and Hervey share a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 12 from 2-6 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home. A private joint graveside service will be held at Shiloh A.M.E. Church Cemetery, where the Rev. Paul N. Wharton is Pastor. Covid- 19 rules will be followed with mask and social distancing.
Please send condolences to Walkerfh@wctel.net. Walker Funeral Home, LLC, is assisting the Leverette family.