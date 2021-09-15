Gennie Rogers Middleton
MT. CARMEL — Mrs. Gennie R. Middleton, age 79, made her transition on September 11, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. She was born in Mt. Carmel and was the wife of Isaac Middleton and a daughter of the late Eliza Ann Calhoun and Braxtton Richardson Sr. She was educated in the McCormick School System. She was a faithful member of Spring Grove Baptist Church and served on several boards and groups in the church.
She was a retired employee of the Textile Industry , GLEAMS, and Abbeville Nursing Home.
Surviving are her husband of of the home, four daughters Mabel Harris (Tommie) of Mt. Carmel, Jacqueline Middleton and Belina Middleton of the home, Mary Middleton Of Calhoun Falls; a brother Braxton Richardson (Carolyn) of Calhoun Falls. grand and great- grand children.
Services will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at noon at Forest Lawn Memory Garden. with Rev. Mitchell Glover officiating. Please follow COVID guidelines. Public viewing will be Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home.