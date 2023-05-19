CHARLOTTE, NC —Geneva Pope Speach, 80, of 4725 Springtrace Drive, Charlotte, NC, wife of Joe Speach Sr. for 65 years, entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2023 at Atrium Health University City in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Providence, RI, April 23, 1943, a daughter of the late John L. Abney and Irene Spearman Abney.
At an early age, she was moved to Greenwood, SC, and was reared in the home of Clara Pope Reed. She was retired from Nantex and was a homemaker. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, where served formerly served on the Usher Board.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Stephanie Speach and Cathy Pope and a son, Willie Henry Speach.
Surviving is her husband of 65 years of the home, five sons, Michael (Linda) Speach of Charlotte, NC, James Garrett (Lisa ) Speach, of Simpsonville, SC, Reginald Speach Austell, GA , Joe Speach Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Antonio (Tiffanie) Speach of Rock Hill, SC; a brother, Oliver (Teresa) Pope of Greenwood; a sister, Vivian Abney of Woonsocket, RI; 25 plus grandchildren, two reared in the home, Sheri' Speach and Etoia Pope and a host of great-grand-grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Springfield Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Robert Knox officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Speach will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family will be at the home of a brother, Oliver Pope, 131 Yucca Court, Greenwood, SC 29469.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Speach family.