CHARLOTTE, NC —Geneva Pope Speach, 80, of 4725 Springtrace Drive, Charlotte, NC, wife of Joe Speach Sr. for 65 years, entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2023 at Atrium Health University City in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Providence, RI, April 23, 1943, a daughter of the late John L. Abney and Irene Spearman Abney.

At an early age, she was moved to Greenwood, SC, and was reared in the home of Clara Pope Reed. She was retired from Nantex and was a homemaker. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, where served formerly served on the Usher Board.