Gene Todd
Francis Eugene “Gene” Todd, 84, resident of Greenwood, widower of Faye Mack Todd, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home.
Born January 28, 1936, in Conway, he was the son of the late Orby Lewis and Elma Butler Todd. Gene was raised in Myrtle Beach, was a 1954 graduate of Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, VA, and a 1958 graduate of The Citadel. A retired educator, his teaching career was in the Saluda School District, where he finally served at Saluda High School. He was an entrepreneur with many interests including farming and property management.
A founding member of The Church of Greenwood, he was more recently a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and was active in the community. He volunteered with The Faith Home and was formerly volunteer with Koinonia House. Gene was a licensed private pilot, an avid motorcyclist and loved “Shag” dancing, as he and Faye were long-time members of Teratella “Shag” Dance Club.
Surviving are two sons, Mark and wife Lisa Todd of Windermere, FL, and Bruce and wife Dana Todd of Irmo; a daughter, Shannon Todd Pickett and husband Dustin of Athens, GA; seven grandchildren, Evan Todd, Austin Todd and his wife, Jade Viana, Carolyn Todd, Jacob Todd, Seth Hendrick, Levi Hendrick and Alex Pickett.
He was predeceased by a sister, Sara Todd Reardon.
Graveside services will be conducted using current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks at 2 p.m. Friday, at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, 253 Shiloh Road, Saluda, with Rev. Steve Brown officiating.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and honorary escort will be members of the Charles Poore Sunday School Class.
The family is at the home.
For those wishing to make donations, please consider making those to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Todd family with arrangements.