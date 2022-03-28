HODGES — Gene Spencer Guinn, 81, resident of Hodges, widower of Coretta Guinn, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Wesley Commons Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born April 2, 1940, in Monticello, KY, he was a son of the late Wendell and Maudie Gossage Guinn. He was the owner and operator of the Expo 300 Bowling Alley in Greenwood for over 30 Years, and was a US Army Veteran.

Surviving are two daughters, Michelle White of Greenwood and Lisa (Steve) Moore of Hodges; a son, Curt (Peggy) Guinn of Hodges; four grandchildren, Brandon White, Jessica Moore, Christopher (Aundrea) Moore, and ChelSea White (Michael Caldwell); and three great-grandchildren, CharLeigh White, Brody Moore, and Zachary Moore.

He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Guinn.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 Thursday evening at Expo 300.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Guinn family.

