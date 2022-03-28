HODGES — Gene Spencer Guinn, 81, resident of Hodges, widower of Coretta Guinn, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Wesley Commons Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born April 2, 1940, in Monticello, KY, he was a son of the late Wendell and Maudie Gossage Guinn. He was the owner and operator of the Expo 300 Bowling Alley in Greenwood for over 30 Years, and was a US Army Veteran.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle White of Greenwood and Lisa (Steve) Moore of Hodges; a son, Curt (Peggy) Guinn of Hodges; four grandchildren, Brandon White, Jessica Moore, Christopher (Aundrea) Moore, and ChelSea White (Michael Caldwell); and three great-grandchildren, CharLeigh White, Brody Moore, and Zachary Moore.
He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Guinn.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 Thursday evening at Expo 300.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.