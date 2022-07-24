Gene Leclaire, 77, resident of Blackberry Patch Road, widower of Donna Lemieux Leclaire, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home.

Born October 5, 1944, in Framingham, MA, he was a son of the late Arthur Joseph, Sr. and Arline Ethel Closson Leclaire. A 1962 graduate of Nipnuc Regional High School in Upton, MA, he was received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in 1966 from Worchester State University and in 1972 a Masters of Arts. Gene taught school Oxford, MA School System for 37 years and then worked for the US Postal Service in Upton, MA.

