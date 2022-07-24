Gene Leclaire, 77, resident of Blackberry Patch Road, widower of Donna Lemieux Leclaire, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home.
Born October 5, 1944, in Framingham, MA, he was a son of the late Arthur Joseph, Sr. and Arline Ethel Closson Leclaire. A 1962 graduate of Nipnuc Regional High School in Upton, MA, he was received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in 1966 from Worchester State University and in 1972 a Masters of Arts. Gene taught school Oxford, MA School System for 37 years and then worked for the US Postal Service in Upton, MA.
A devoted member of South Main Baptist Church and the Chancel Choir of the church, he was also a member of the Good News Club and the Senior Adult Council. He was previously a member of North Uxbridge Baptist Church in Uxbridge, MA where he served as a Deacon and church moderator. Gene was also a former member of the Massachusetts Teacher Association.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen (Jeff) Burgess, and Lisa Scholl, all of Whitinsville, MA; four sons, John (Deborah) Leclaire of Anderson, Joseph (Kara) Leclaire of Murfreesboro, TN, Jason Leclaire of Whitinsville, MA, and Jeremy Leclaire of Webster, MA; eleven grandchildren, Holly (Gerardo) Noyola, Christopher (Aarikka) Burgess, Ashlee Burgess, Jeffrey Burgess, Jr., Alex Burgess, Matthew Scholl, Luke Scholl, Emily Scholl, Jacob Hardy, Naomi Leclaire and Elisabeth Leclaire; six great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Noyola, Jacob Noyola, Julianna Noyola, Nathan Burgess, David Hardy, and Theodore Burgess; and two sisters, Donna L. DeLang (Kenneth) of Whitinsville, MA and Pamela Stockwell (Thomas) of Upton, MA.
He was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Leclaire; and a sister, Linda DeLong.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday at South Main Baptist Church with Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Andy Roberson officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends there after the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.