James Eugene "Gene" Copeland, 94, resident of 217 Noble Drive, husband of Rosemary Hodges Copeland passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020.
Born Oct. 20, 1926 he was a son of the late Guy Hunter Copeland, Sr. and Margaret Stewart Copeland.
Gene was a 1948 graduate of Presbyterian College, with a Bachelors Degree in Education. He received his Masters Degree in English and Psychology from the University of South Carolina. He continued his education taking classes at Furman University. He served as Principal at Sharon School, as well as Langley Milliken School. Gene proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. Gene co-founded the Special Ed program at Sharon School and founded the Adult Education Program at Abbeville High School. He was a member of Abbeville Presbyterian Church and was a former Elder. He taught the Men's Bible Class and especially loved teaching the Young People's Class. Gene was a mason and member of The Clinton Lodge #3 AFM. He was an avid bird hunter and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He was active in his community, having coached a number of different baseball teams. The family would like to extend a BIG THANK YOU to Dr. Keith Scott and the staff of Agape Hospice of South Carolina for their compassionate care.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 70 years Rosemary Hodges Copeland of the home; a son Johnny Copeland of Abbeville, SC; a sister Esse Ericksen of Abbeville, SC; grandchildren John Rhett Copeland and Missy Williams (Bruce) both of Abbeville, SC; great-grandchildren Seth and Brice Williams and Alayna and EmmaKate Copeland.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Marcia Lynn Copeland.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Abbeville Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Jim Rowell and Chaplin Kevin Garrison officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic face mask will be required.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. at the church in the Telford Parlor. The family is at the home 217 Noble Drive, Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Gene may be made to Abbeville Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Main St. Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Agape Hospice of South Carolina, 326 Montague Ave. Greenwood, SC 29649.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Copeland family.