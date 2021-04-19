Gene Autry Driggers
CALHOUN FALLS — Mr. Gene Autry Driggers, 83, of Anderson Street, Calhoun Falls, SC, husband of Betty Willis Driggers, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.
Mr. Driggers was born in Orangeburg County, SC, on August 7, 1937, son of the late Rev. Herman Leon “H.L.” Driggers and Florence Elisabeth Lovern Driggers. He retired from WestPoint Stevens Textile Mill, after many years of service.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Betty, are two daughters: Angie Mobley and Michelle Cox, both of Calhoun Falls, SC; four grandchildren: Chris Mobley, Kayla Mobley, Amanda and Bubba Dooley, and Stevie Cox; four great-grandchildren: Elaina Mobley, Jordan Mobley, Ryder Dooley, and Neveah Mobley; nieces: Sandy and Roger Purdy of Abbeville, SC, Molly and Roger Shaw, Phyllis and Melvin Ball, and Joann Etheridge, all of Orangeburg, SC; nephew, Jody and Allison Driggers of Abbeville, SC; and numerous extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Jimmy Driggers and Nancy Ray.
Graveside services celebrating Gene’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 21, at 3 o’clock at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, SC. Rev. Wayne Tyler and Rev. John Tyson will be officiating.
The family is at the residence and will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Calhoun Falls Church of God, 810 Fairfield Street, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, GA is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Gene Autry Driggers.