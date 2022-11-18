Gayle Davison Wanda Rinker Nov 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gayle DavisonABBEVILLE — Gayle Hinson Davison, 85, resident of 121 McGowan Ave., passed away Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.Funeral plans incomplete and will be announced by The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gayle Hinson Davison Augusta Doctors Hospital Georgia Funeral Pass Away Most read stories Police: Teen charged in morning shooting was out on bond Lawsuit: Teammate sexually assaulted Greenwood Paralympian Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Anderson man faces charges after traffic stop Greenwood man faces assault, kidnapping charges Festival of Trees is Dec. 3 and 4 at First Baptist Church Bracknell named premier manager at Wells Fargo Advisors SC Festival of Flowers receives top honors at international competition New business: Sweet Indulgence Rogers crowned Miss Ninety Six High School Balloon release held for Alan Wilson Coffman speaks to crowd on Veterans Day Lander history professor pays homage to local vets