Gavin Truelove

NINETY SIX — Gavin Lloyd Truelove, 23, of Ninety Six, died Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, he was the only son of the late Frank Loyd “Jim” and Amy Norris Truelove. Gavin would have finished his degree in Radiology at Piedmont Technical College in May. He was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan and enjoyed working out, eating out, basketball, football and loved all of his family and friends. He was a member of North Side Baptist Church.
Gavin is survived by his adopted parents, Jimmy and Brenda Norris; grandparents, Myra Rhodes, Faye Ellis and Jimmy Truelove (Michelle); aunts, Heather King (Brian), Hope Norris (William), Taylor Rhodes, Morgan Statler (Robby), Pam Bishop (Brad) and Connie Carroll; uncles, Jamie Norris and Billy McGee (Jerrilynn); cousins, Landon King, Brantley Davis, Easton Brown, Camden Statler, Matt McGee, Drew McGee, Eric McGee, Ryland Bishop and McKenna Bishop; his girlfriend, Payton Hughes and many other extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Gavin was preceded in death by grandfathers, Johnny Rhodes and Stan McElrath and great grandparents, Rachel and Leroy Blum and Pauline and Aubrey Norris.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at North Side Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Ninety Six.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Gonzalez, Rustin Wallace, Jacob Evans, Luke Morris, Jonah Mullinax, Trenton Roller, Jalen Pittman and William Brown.
Honorary escort will be Radiology Department Students at Piedmont Technical College and the staff of the Self Regional Radiology Department.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.
The family is at the home of Jimmy and Brenda Norris, 110 Pinsonville Road, Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for Project Hope: Camp and Youth & School-Based Grief Support program, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org).
