In the midst of our sadness, we praise God and give thanks for the life of a man we were privileged and proud to call our husband, dad, Pa Pa G, and dear friend.
ABBEVILLE — Gary P. Greeson, 63, of Abbeville, husband of Angie McNeill Greeson, died Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born in Abbeville to the late Robert Parks Greeson and Miriam Casper Greeson Scogin.
Gary attended Abbeville High School and was a former employee of Pirelli Cable. Since 2005, he has been employed with Lowe's Home Improvement. He was an avid Clemson Fan and a member of the Clinton Masonic Lodge #3 A.F.M.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Greeson; a sister, Vicki Peace; brother-in-law; Claude Sutherland; mother-in-law, Mildred McNeill; father-in-law, Harold E. McNeill and brother-in-law, Ronnie McNeill.
Gary is survived by his wife of 37 years, Angie; a son, Benji Greeson (Tara) of Abbeville; two daughters, Lauren Nicole Greeson of Bethesda, MD, and Kaitlin Brianna Greeson of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Deborah G. Sutherland of Abbeville; a sister-in-law, Cissy Greeson of Winder, GA; two very special grandchildren; Maci and Campbell Greeson.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Ernie Ramsey officiating.
The family is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Benji Greeson in Abbeville.
Memorial contributions in memory of Gary, may be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 or www.shrinerschildrens.org
