Gary Moss
Gary Michael Moss, 60, of Greenwood, South Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont (Hospice House) on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Gary was the son of the late E. Miles Moss and Lucretia Smith Moss. He attended Greenwood High School. He was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church and an active member of Adult 1 Sunday School. Gary was an avid Clemson Tiger fan, Greenwood High School Eagle fan and loved to eat at the Dixie.
Gary is survived by his twin sister, Cynthia (Cindy) and husband, Robert (Bob) Britt of Greenwood; his brother, Samuel (Sammy) and wife, Gwen of Greer, SC; niece, Ashley Moss McKenzie, great-niece, Marlee Grace McKenzie, both of Charleston, SC; nephew, Hunter Miles Moss and fiancé, Katie Nosworthy of Greenville; beloved cousins, Caroline( Bill) Dean of Aiken, SC, Knox (Judy) Boggs of Powdersville, SC, David Boggs of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jane (Edward) Harvey of Loris, SC, Kathy Moss of Seneca, SC, Ruth Payne, Earl Holcombe (Janice) of Westminster, SC and special friends, Tiwanna Harling, Jeannie Britt and Kathy Young.
Gary was predeceased by his brother, Richard Dan Moss, his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel W. Smith and Mrs. John W. Moss, all of Seneca, SC, as well as a special cousin, Andy Brock of Walhalla, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Toby Frost officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can viewed by accessing Gary’s Tribute Wall on the funeral home website (www.blythfuneralhome.com).
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, prior to the service.
Please use current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing including the use of face masks for all events.
Pallbearers will be Boggs Britt, Jimmy Burton, Bill Crowell, Steve Huskey, Leslie Leary and Scotty Garner.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Burton Center, 2605 Hwy. 72-221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Moss family.