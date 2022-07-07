Gary Graham

SPARTANBURG — Gary Douglas Graham, 63, born in Abbeville, SC, on May 5, 1959, entered into rest on Friday July 1, 2022 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice House.

He was a son of the late Franklin Graham and Carolyn Sparks Graham.

He attended Abbeville High Schools and was employed by NixFix of Boiling Springs, SC.

He is survived by his mom Brenda Graham of Abbeville, SC; two daughters Brandi Carruth (Shane) and Tori Graham, all of Greenwood, SC; one sister Angie Bell of Abbeville, SC; one brother Jimmy Graham (Janet) of Laurens, SC; four grandchildren Briana, Dawson, Tamilia, and Mason; three nephews, two great-nephews, and three great-nieces.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

