Gary Driggers Wanda Rinker Jan 17, 2023 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NINETY SIX — Gary Wayne Driggers, "Little D", 62, of 215 Lowell Street, Ninety Six, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories No fatalities reported in Thursday morning crash Greenwood woman out on bond connected to December slaying Abbeville man dies in crash Fourth arrest made in December killings Altercation ends Dixie-Ware Shoals girls game, Dixie takes home win Greenwood Corvette Club donates to PTC Foundation Cobb turns 100 GCCF awards Open Granting funding to GGUM Rotary Club and MOAA donate backpacks and ponchos Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization travels to Virginia Play exploring friendship of Lewis and Tolkien comes to Erskine Self Family Foundation board of trustees announces elections HSOG names Wells Volunteer of the Month