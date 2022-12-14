Gary Carlisle (Carl) Rowell, 90, of Greenwood, SC, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born on January 28, 1932, to the late Gary Carlisle Rowell, Sr. and Rona Parker Rowell of Spartanburg, S.C. He was born and raised in Spartanburg, SC, a graduate of Spartanburg High School, after which he enlisted in the United States Navy and served a four-year stint on the USS Baltimore (CA-68) during the Korean Conflict his ship represented the US for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1952. During his years on the Baltimore, he traveled the world while serving as captain of the ship's Gunnery Division. Gary was passionate about his Navy years and continued, even after 71 years, to meet in Gatlinburg each year with several of his life-long shipmates such as Tom Padgett of Elmira, New York, and Dick Basey of Fountaintown, Indiana. He was a self-taught guitar player and loved old fashion country music, he also loved square dancing and was a member of the Merry Mixers Square Dance Club for years.

