Gary Carlisle (Carl) Rowell, 90, of Greenwood, SC, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was born on January 28, 1932, to the late Gary Carlisle Rowell, Sr. and Rona Parker Rowell of Spartanburg, S.C. He was born and raised in Spartanburg, SC, a graduate of Spartanburg High School, after which he enlisted in the United States Navy and served a four-year stint on the USS Baltimore (CA-68) during the Korean Conflict his ship represented the US for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1952. During his years on the Baltimore, he traveled the world while serving as captain of the ship's Gunnery Division. Gary was passionate about his Navy years and continued, even after 71 years, to meet in Gatlinburg each year with several of his life-long shipmates such as Tom Padgett of Elmira, New York, and Dick Basey of Fountaintown, Indiana. He was a self-taught guitar player and loved old fashion country music, he also loved square dancing and was a member of the Merry Mixers Square Dance Club for years.
Gary worked in the financial business for many years as a supervisor-in charge of several states and eventually retired only to become employed with the Countybank in Greenwood for approximately ten years of which he stated "that this was the best years of my working life." He was a life member of American Legion #20 in Greenwood SC and was honored to be chosen into the "Hall of Heroes" group in Greenwood.
Another highlight for Gary was chosen for the Honor Flight for World War II and Korean veterans - a one-day trip to Washington D.C.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Eunice Amerson Rowell, of 66 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Debbie Rowell Sturman (John) of Clemson and Charlotte Rowell Murray (John) of Ninety Six, South Carolina; two grandsons, John Parker Murray (Laura) of Ninety Six and Samuel John Sturman of Greenville; two great-grand daughters, Skye Lucile Murray and Hazel Raye Murray; three sisters: Pam Prince, Glenda McKeithan and Marsha Willingham; one sister-in-law, Mary Rowell (Jack) all living in the Spartanburg area; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Leon Rowell and Jack Rowell; and three sisters, LaNelle Lowry, Jill Lowe, and Reta Gregory.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM Monday at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Johnnie Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 4-5:30 Sunday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post # 20, 1310 Cambridge Ave. East Greenwood, SC 29646.