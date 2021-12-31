PLUM BRANCH — Mr. Garnett Moore, Sr, age 70, widower of Willie Mae Heath Moore, departed this life December 28, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in McCormick, SC July 24, 1951 to the late Milton and Marie Adams Moore, Sr. He was a member of Hosannah Baptist Church in Modoc, SC. He attended Public School in McCormick. He was retired and formerly worked in textile mills and landscaping.

He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Victoria (James) Durant, two sons, Garnett Moore, Jr and Richard Moore all of Plum Branch; five grandchildren: Jasmine Durant, Cyrisanthia Moore, Jordan Hobbs, Terrance Ressler, and JT Durant; two great grandchildren: Kay'Dence and SkyLar Moton. One brother, Milton Moore, Jr, two sisters, Janie (Jimmy) Tolbert, and Alice Freeman, all of McCormick. One sister-in-law, Rosie Lee Heath Holloway of McCormick, and one brother-in-law Randy Elmore of Clinton. Public Viewing will be Sunday January 2, from 1-6 pm at Walker Funeral Home and graveside services will be at noon Monday, January 3, 2021 at Hosannah Baptist Church, Modoc, SC. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Moore family.