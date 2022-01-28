Garnell Holloway Sr.

Garnell "The Godfather" Holloway Sr., 83, husband of Bettye Jean Holloway, entered eternal rest Monday, January 24, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont surrounded by family. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late John and Viola Watts Holloway. He joined Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at an early age and is a member of Restoration Worship Center.
He was educated in Greenwood public schools. He enlisted in the US Army in 1956, where he was a Medical Specialist stationed in Germany and is an Honorably discharged US Veteran. He retired from Parke Davis and Professional Medical Products after 30 yrs.
After retirement, Garnell and Bettye moved to Toledo, Ohio in 1993. There he spent 19 years caring for his grandchildren. He partnered in the restaurant business and operated a private catering service. He attended New Life COGIC and made many friends while in Ohio.
He was preceded in death by one son, Kenric Holloway; two grandsons, Dorian Holloway and Christopher Holloway Jr.: five brothers, Milton, Johnny, Joe, Clemson, and Robert Holloway; three sisters, Mittie Sullivan, Virginia Rainey and Minnie Goode.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 62 years, Bettye Jean Holloway; four sons, Garnell Holloway Jr. and Kelvin Holloway of Greenwood, SC, Marcus (Yulanda) Holloway of Columbia, SC, and Osric Holloway of Greenwood, SC ; four daughters, Karla Holloway of Greenwood, SC, Greta (Rick) Love of Liberty Township, OH, Shandahyl Holloway of Greenwood, SC, and Ria Holloway of Mauldin, SC, twenty-four grandchildren, three reared in the home, Maura Wilkerson, Norfolk VA, Chad Holloway, Columbia, SC, and Joseph Martin of Hyattsville, MD; nineteen great grandchildren; one brother, Willie Holloway of Philadelphia, PA; one aunt, Susie Wade of Greenwood, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Restoration Worship Center, 1510 Evans Pond Rd, Greenwood, SC. Public viewing will be Sunday, January 30, from 1-7 p.m. and family visitation from 5-7 p.m. at the chapel of Robinson and Son Mortuary. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.
