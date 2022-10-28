Gale Judge Robinson, 94, of Idlewood, widow of William "Hack" Robinson, passed away on September 29, 2022 at her home.
Born in Clendenin, WV, she was a daughter of the late Friend Clarence and Opal Ivy Priest Judge. She was a graduate of Clendenin High School. She received her realtor/broker license and retired from Citizens Trust Realty. For many years, she was the financial secretary for Main Street United Methodist Church (MSUMC). Playing golf and bridge were two of her passions. She was a member and officer of many clubs, with the Pilot Club being a favorite.
Surviving are a daughter, Terry Robinson of Greenwood and a son, John Stephen Robinson (Teresa) of Johnson City, TN; a daughter-in-law, Julie Rogers Robinson of Greer; a sister, Etta Jane Fidler; a brother, Calvin Judge (Glendora); five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Colonel William "Ed" Robinson; a daughter, Linda Robinson Phillips; and a brother, William Judge.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on November 5, 2022 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Keck and Rev. Vicki Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends in the Drake Class at the church on November 5, 2022 from 1:00-1:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 (mainstreetgreenwood.org) or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (piedmonthospice.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
