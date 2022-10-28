Gale Judge Robinson, 94, of Idlewood, widow of William "Hack" Robinson, passed away on September 29, 2022 at her home.

Born in Clendenin, WV, she was a daughter of the late Friend Clarence and Opal Ivy Priest Judge. She was a graduate of Clendenin High School. She received her realtor/broker license and retired from Citizens Trust Realty. For many years, she was the financial secretary for Main Street United Methodist Church (MSUMC). Playing golf and bridge were two of her passions. She was a member and officer of many clubs, with the Pilot Club being a favorite.