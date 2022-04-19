Gail Wilson Richey

ABBEVILLE — Gail Wilson Richey, 70, of Abbeville, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. She was born in Abbeville, the youngest of five children, to the late Ralph E. and Ethel M. Young Wilson.

A 1969 graduate of Abbeville High School, Gail attended Anderson College, retiring from Mohawk Industries after many years of dedicated service. She especially enjoyed baking, sharing her great cooking skills with family, doctors and friends. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Gail was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Wilson.

Gail is survived by her children; Trent Richey and Michelle Richey (Doug King), all of Greenwood; three sisters, Marie Watt of Taylors, Carolyn Cantrell (Ted) of Greenwood, and Pat Brubaker of Alabama.

A service to celebrate Gail’s life will be 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. Paul Kim, Dr. Jeffery Albores, Dr. Christine Murakami, and numerous nurses for the care, love and support shown Gail.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Richey family.

