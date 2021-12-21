ELBERTON, GA — Mrs. Ramona 'Gail' Campbell Lyon, 78, of Melody Lane, Elberton, Georgia, wife of 55 years to Russell Thomas "Tommy" Lyon, Sr., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at her residence.
Gail was born in Greenwood, South Carolina, on June 12, 1943, daughter of the late Parker Davis Campbell and Alma Nora Crocker Campbell. She was a 1961 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and furthered her education at Truett McConnell College, and worked as a bookkeeper, having retired from Saxon Granite Company. Gail was a devoted member of Northside Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, where she served as youth Sunday school teacher, secretary, and historian.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Tommy, include her two sons sons: Russell Thomas "Rusty" Lyon, II and his wife Cindy Turner Lyon of Elberton, Georgia and Robert Parker Lyon and his wife Jennifer Moore Lyon of West Columbia, South Carolina; two brothers: Leroy Campbell of Calhoun Falls, South Carolina and Terrell Campbell and his wife Sheila of Abbeville, South Carolina; eight grandchildren: Meagan, Russ and his wife Larissa, Logan, Meredith, Brayden, Amanda, Andrea, and Alex; two great-grandchildren: Jenson and Elias; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, John Campbell.
The family is at the residence, 1605 Melody Lane, Elberton, Georgia and will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.
Funeral services celebrating Gail's life will be held on Thursday, December 23, at 2 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls with the Rev. Bryan Hatchett officiating. Entombment will be in the Forest Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to Northside Baptist Church, 205 Marion Street, Calhoun Falls, South Carolina 29628.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.