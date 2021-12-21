ELBERTON, GA — Mrs. Ramona 'Gail' Campbell Lyon, 78, of Melody Lane, Elberton, Georgia, wife of 55 years to Russell Thomas "Tommy" Lyon, Sr., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at her residence.

Gail was born in Greenwood, South Carolina, on June 12, 1943, daughter of the late Parker Davis Campbell and Alma Nora Crocker Campbell. She was a 1961 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and furthered her education at Truett McConnell College, and worked as a bookkeeper, having retired from Saxon Granite Company. Gail was a devoted member of Northside Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, where she served as youth Sunday school teacher, secretary, and historian.

Survivors, in addition to her husband Tommy, include her two sons sons: Russell Thomas "Rusty" Lyon, II and his wife Cindy Turner Lyon of Elberton, Georgia and Robert Parker Lyon and his wife Jennifer Moore Lyon of West Columbia, South Carolina; two brothers: Leroy Campbell of Calhoun Falls, South Carolina and Terrell Campbell and his wife Sheila of Abbeville, South Carolina; eight grandchildren: Meagan, Russ and his wife Larissa, Logan, Meredith, Brayden, Amanda, Andrea, and Alex; two great-grandchildren: Jenson and Elias; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, John Campbell.

The family is at the residence, 1605 Melody Lane, Elberton, Georgia and will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.

Funeral services celebrating Gail's life will be held on Thursday, December 23, at 2 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls with the Rev. Bryan Hatchett officiating. Entombment will be in the Forest Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to Northside Baptist Church, 205 Marion Street, Calhoun Falls, South Carolina 29628.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Ramona 'Gail' Campbell Lyon.

