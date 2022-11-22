NINETY SIX  — Gail Barber Camp, 75, of Ninety Six, SC, widow of Charles Marshall Camp, Sr., died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Hospice House.

Born in Shelby, NC, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Louise Millard Barber. Gail was a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, where she received a degree in Early Childhood Education. She loved children and spent her career teaching in the NC and SC School Systems, most of which was spent at Daisy Elementary School in Horry County, SC. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Ninety Six.

