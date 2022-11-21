NINETY SIX — Gail Barber Camp, 75, of Ninety Six, SC, widow of Charles Marshall Camp, Sr., died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Hospice House.
Born in Shelby, NC, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Louise Millard Barber. Gail was a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, where she received a degree in Early Childhood Education. She loved children and spent her career teaching in the NC and SC School Systems, most of which was spent at Daisy Elementary School in Horry County, SC. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Ninety Six.
She is survived by her children, Charles Marshall "Chuck" Camp, Jr. and his wife, Kathy Hoole Camp, of Ninety Six and Allison Camp Greene and her husband, Steve Greene, of Greensboro, NC; granddaughters, Sarah Kathryn Camp of Charleston, SC, and Emily Elizabeth Camp of Ninety Six; sisters, Joyce Beane and Lynn Abernathy and her husband, Roger Abernathy, both of Hudson, NC, and niece and nephew, Lee Ann Beane McRary and her husband, Joey, and Casey Teague.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Caldwell Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Lenoir, NC.
It is requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to The Education Foundation, Inc. of Caldwell County, 1914 Hickory Blvd. SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 (caldwelleducationfoundation.com).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenwood, SC (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.