COLUMBIA — Frunadette Sims-Norman, 49, of 305 Duart Lane, wife of Reginald Norman, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of Barbara Gillam Sims and the late Furman Sims. She was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother Barbara Sims of Promise Land Community; her husband Reginald Norman of Columbia; one son, Rahmad Norman of Nashville, TN; one daughter, Nygeria Norman of the home; four sisters, Ida Sims of Promised Land, SC, Linda (Steven) McLoyd of Taylors, SC, Deloris (Bill) Mastriani of Ladson, SC, and Tracey Sims of Greenwood, SC; a mother-in-law, Gussie Singletary of Greenwood, SC; four brothers-in-law, LaPorta (Brittany) Mathis and Chance (Robertta) Burton both of Columbia, SC, Curtis (Shonya) Norman and Rahmad Norman, both of Greenwood, SC; a sister-in-law, Adrian Norman of Greenwood, SC, and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Mt. Zion AME Church, conducted by Rev. James Louden. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.