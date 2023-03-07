Frieda S. Newell
ABBEVILLE — Frieda S. Newell, 87, of Abbeville, wife of the late Jack T. Newell, died peacefully, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Frieda S. Newell
ABBEVILLE — Frieda S. Newell, 87, of Abbeville, wife of the late Jack T. Newell, died peacefully, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Newell began her career in nursing at an early age working for Dr. Grady Oliver until her retirement in 1987. Mrs. Newell was a devoted member of South Side Baptist Church, the Mert Davis Sunday School class, Women’s Bible Study group and director of the WMU. She was a member of the former Abbeville Pilot Club for many years. Her hours after retirement were spent camping and fishing. She was happy taking care of her grandchildren. Time with her family enriched her life and was the source of her happiness.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Brian A. Newell and Tim Newell; and a grandson, Drew Newell.
Mrs. Newell is survived by a daughter, Teresa Newell McClain and her husband, Josh; two brothers, Don Dill and his wife, Rachel and Jesse Dill and his wife, Joyce; five grandchildren, Monica McClain Isbell (Wayne), Chad McClain (Sandi); Brianne Newell Thurman (Josh), Jackie Newell Garner (David) and J. T. Newell; ten great-grandchildren, Jackson, Maddox, Carter, Cade, Charlie, Claire, Abigail, Sophia, Finley and Drew; special extended family members, Jeff and Karen Bloom and Garet and Ryan Hedlund and their son, McCoy and her fur baby, Bella.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 in Harris Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Zack Little officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Newell, may be sent to South Side Baptist Church, 505 W. Greenwood Street, Abbeville, SC 29620 or Agape Hospice Care, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Newell family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.