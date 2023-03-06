ABBEVILLE — Frieda S. Newell, 87, of Abbeville, wife of the late Jack T. Newell, died peacefully, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Newell began her career in nursing at an early age working for Dr. Grady Oliver until her retirement in 1987. Mrs. Newell was a devoted member of South Side Baptist Church, the Mert Davis Sunday School class, Women's Bible Study group and director of the WMU. She was a member of the former Abbeville Pilot Club for many years. Her hours after retirement were spent camping and fishing. She was happy taking care of her grandchildren. Time with her family enriched her life and was the source of her happiness.