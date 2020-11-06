Freeder Ann Cain, 123 Oak Hill St., wife of Rufus Logan Sr., went to be with her heavenly father Oct. 31, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her husband of the home Rufus Logan Sr., father Calvin Cain of Batesburg, SC, aunt Estelle Cain of Batesburg, SC, great-aunt Clara P. Reed, brother Danny K. Cain, both of Greenwood, sisters Angela Cain of Greenwood and Lawanda Cain of VA, step-sons Rufus Logan Jr. of Simpsonville and Demeturis (Latasha) Logan of Greenwood, long life friends Bonnie Wideman and Martha Ann Jackson Williams and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Ida Nell Cain, brother Tony J. Cain and sisters Von Cain and Tammy D. Cain, all of Greenwood, SC.
Freeder was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Class of 1980. She was an educator in Greenwood, SC and in her spare time, she loved to crochet.